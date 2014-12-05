Julie Bishop Has Signed Off The Year Using A Ridiculous Amount Of Emojis

Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has signed off from Parliament for the year, taking to Twitter to wish everyone a Merry Christmas using a ridiculous amount of emojis.

Here’s the Tweet.

For those new to emoji language the tweet roughly translates to ‘Parliament adjourned till 9/2/15! Thanks Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Ministerial staff for a stellar year. Still more travelling before Christmas but have a good break swimming, surfing, drinking, enjoying the sunshine or fishing. Bye.’

Responses to the tweet have included one person wondering if “a teenager has hacked” Bishop’s account and another labeling her emoji use as “expert”.

It’s all here.

