The Australian foreign minister responded to interview questions only using emoji

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has responded using only emoji to answer interview questions via text message.

Buzzfeed Australia sat down with the Deputy Liberal leader over the weekend to discuss what she thinks of certain political leaders, Australia’s international relationships, her thoughts on gay marriage and more.

Late last year, the Foreign Minister signed off 2014 using a mix of text and emoji in her parliamentary farewell tweet.

Here’s a few of the topics Bishop covered, using only emoji as a response.

Talking of Tony Abbott, Australia’s PM, Bishop described him with the “running man” emoji:

While her colleague Minister of Communication was easy:

But she’s not a fan of Vladimir Putin right now:

Her guilty pleasure?

Here is what Bishop thinks of Australia’s relationship with Indonesia, with whom Abbott government had some issue about immigration policies:

And when asked whether she wants to become PM…

