Our Deputy Editor Has Arrived In The Third Most Miserable City In America

Our Deputy Editor Julie Zeveloff made the journey down to Mobile, Alabama to see if it truly is the third most miserable city in the country.



And in true Southern style, she was welcomed by a group of women in colourful frilly dresses (with matching hats and umbrellas) along with the local media and mayoral hopeful Sandy Stimpson.

Speaking with local news station WKRG, Julie said, “So far my impression having only been here for 2 minutes is that it’s a friendly and loving place.”

Stimpson invited our editor down to the Port City in a YouTube video, which quickly escalated into a Tumblr campaign complete with a “Julie Wish You Were Here” sign.

Watch her arrival below. You can also read more about how Julie got invited to Mobile here.

