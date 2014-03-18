What The Github Employee Who Claims She Was Harassed Said About The Company Last October

Julie Ann Horvath, the designer who just left Github because, she claims, she was driven out by the bizarre behaviour of the wife of one of the founders and through the destruction of some of her work by a coworker who she refused to date, indicated last October that all was not well at the software code sharing site.

In a column published by Business Insider, Dame magazine, and on her own blog, Horvath described her efforts to encourage women pursuing careers in tech, a notoriously male-dominated industry. She describes the experience of working with a female coder at Github one evening, and how different it was to working with men:

We sat down and spent the night writing code together. It was just so…easy. To get along, to get on the same page, our arguments were productive and from the minute we sat down together there was an immediate sense that we respected each other. I’m not saying these working relationships can’t exist between across all genders. It was just cool to sit down with someone, write code, and assume that that other person was my peer. I didn’t have to prove that I was as smart as them nor did I have to scream to be heard or have my opinion considered. I knew I hadn’t felt this at GitHub in a while.

In hindsight, there is a lot to read between the lines there. Apparently, there was a time at Github when Horvath felt she had to “prove” herself to her male coworkers, to “scream” to be heard

Overall, however, Horvath’s column indicated she liked working at Github and wanted to see more women recruited thre.

