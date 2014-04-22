The Woman Who Accused GitHub's Founder Of Harassment Is Slamming The Company On Twitter

Earlier this year, a former GitHub employee named Julie Ann Horvath spoke out against the company after she resigned, alleging that it was a horrible place to work as a woman.

She accused GitHub co-founder Tom Preston-Werner and his wife of harassing her. Preston-Werner was subsequently suspended and he announced this afternoon that he’s resigning.

While he was suspended, there was an internal investigation into the claims against Preston-Werner and his wife, and the company’s blog says that there was “no evidence to support the claims against Tom and his wife of sexual or gender-based harassment or retaliation, or of a sexist or hostile work environment.”

Now, though, Horvath is slamming the company and how it handled the situation on Twitter.

Here’s what she has said so far. We don’t know who Horvath is referring to specifically in some of the tweets, and so this is obviously only one side of the story:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.