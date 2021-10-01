Every single Julie Andrews movie, ranked

Andrews’ lowest-rated film is “Unconditional Love” (2002).

Summary: In “Unconditional Love,” after her husband leaves her, Grace Beasley (Kathy Bates) travels to London to pay homage to a beloved pop star at his funeral. But she soon suspects that foul play was involved in his death.

Andrews had a cameo appearance in the film as herself.

“Unconditional Love” was received as a melodramatic movie-musical that never found its stride.

“A misconceived comedy that despite a warmly empathetic performance from Kathy Bates, never makes its characters’ unorthodox chemistry gel,” David Rooney wrote for Variety.