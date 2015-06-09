Apple hired an obscure British DJ to present its new radio station

Apple unveiled its new music streaming service at WWDC on Monday, detailing the features that it hopes will set it apart from the competition.

One of the biggest parts of Apple Music is a worldwide radio station that will broadcast 24 hours a day, live from three cities around the world.

The star presenter of Apple’s new radio station is Zane Lowe, the veteran BBC DJ that it poached in February.

But Lowe will also be joined at the new Beats 1 radio station by two other presenters: Julie Adenuga in London and Ebro Darden in New York.

Adenuga is going to present the British section of Beats 1, broadcasting from a radio studio in the city and playing British music, as well as other tracks. Unlike Lowe, Adenuga is not a veteran broadcaster. In fact, she’s relatively new to radio broadcasting.

Rinse FM is the London community radio station where Adenuga has been presenting for the past five years. It’s a relatively small station, and started out as an illegal pirate radio station in the 1990s. But it has been broadcasting on FM radio since 2010.

2010 was also the year that Adenuga joined Rinse FM. She didn’t have any prior radio experience, but got in touch with the station and asked for a show anyway. “We didn’t have a clue what we were doing,” she said about her first show.

Now, Adenuga is about to become a household name as part of Apple’s music streaming service. Apple describes Adenuga as a “dynamic new voice from the UK” who has “instantly gone from relative unknown to one of London’s most vital tastemakers.”

It seems that Adenuga was pleased with her new page on Apple’s official website, commenting “ABSOLUTE MAD TING! Very very moisturised,” on Twitter. In an Instagram post, she also described it as “very very very mental!”

You can see Adenuga (alongside her new colleagues) in Apple’s new promotional video for Apple Music:

And here’s a photo of the team — Adenuga is hugging Darden on the left, while Lowe looks on.

