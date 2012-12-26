IT'S OFFICIAL: The Julian Robertson Twitter Account Is Fake

UPDATE: Sad news. The twitter account purporting to be that of hedge fund god Julian Robertson is fake according to CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin.
EARLIER: A slightly interesting mystery on Twitter.
Is this really famed hedge fund manager Julian Robertson joining twitter?
Everyone’s trying to figure it out.
Here’s his profile:
And here are some sample tweets:
So, what do you think?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.