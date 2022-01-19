A Capitol riot suspect who livestreamed the insurrection on TikTok was caught after citizen sleuths preserved the video, the FBI says

The FBI said it was able to track down a Capitol riot suspect who livestreamed the insurrection TikTok. US District Court for the District of Columbia

Juliano Gross was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

The arrest followed an FBI complaint accusing him of illegally entering the Capitol.

The FBI complaint said that Gross had streamed from inside the Capitol on TikTok.

A suspected January 6, 2021, rioter who said he livestreamed the insurrection on TikTok in an effort to raise money was identified and arrested after citizen sleuths shared the video, according to an FBI complaint.

Juliano Gross, who lives in Kearny, New Jersey, was arrested Tuesday on four federal charges, including disorderly conduct and trespassing inside the US Capitol building in connection with the Capitol riot, NJ reported. The complaint was filed January 11 at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, according to the court filing.

Insider was unable to reach Gross or determine whether he had legal representation. The DC District Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His arrest followed a complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigation that accused Gross of entering a restricted area without lawful authority and intending to impede or disrupt the conduct of government business, among other offenses, in connection with the insurrection.

Gross admitted to the FBI during two separate interviews that he entered the Capitol building during the insurrection, according to the complaint.

The document stated the FBI became aware of Gross on or around January 7, 2021, a day after the riot, when an unidentified individual submitted a tip about Gross, saying a TikTok account with his name livestreamed himself entering the Capitol building on TikTok.

Juliano Gross seen in a photo from a preserved TikTok video. US District Court for the District of Columbia

The tipster said the account had been deleted, but the individual later shared a screenshot of Gross’ account with the FBI, according to the document. On or around January 8, 2021, a second individual also contacted the FBI about Gross’ TikTok account, the complaint stated.

On January 28, 2021, law enforcement met with Gross at his home, where he said he entered the Capitol building on January 6, and that he livestreamed the event because he wanted to raise money via donations, according to the document.

He said viewers gave him around $150 to $200, but he could not retrieve the donations because his account had been “banned,” the document said.

The FBI agent who signed the affidavit wrote in the document that he reviewed multiple videos that allegedly originated from Gross’ TikTok page that had been shared by other TikTok users and uploaded by Twitter users. The agent also reviewed CCTV footage that appeared to show Gross entering or inside the Capitol building, the document said.

The agent wrote he reviewed a Twitter video posted by a citizen sleuth featuring a voice, which the agent said they recognized to be Gross’, saying, “We are in the Capitol Building. Power back to America. We are in the Capitol Building. The Capitol Building has been overthrown. It has been overthrown.”

The agent wrote that they reviewed clips that appeared to show Gross filming from the Senate gallery, exclaiming, “Open the door! Open the door!,” and him exiting the Senate chamber.

These videos allegedly originated on Gross’ TikTok account, the agent said.

The FBI conducted a second interview with Gross on December 29 last year, during which he identified himself in multiple CCTV captures showing him inside the Capitol building and confirmed what he wore that day, according to the document.

More than 750 people have been so far charged due to involvement in last year’s riot at the Capitol, according to Insider’s database.