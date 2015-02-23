Julianne Moore wins her first Oscar

Sony Pictures Classic Julianne Moore has dominated awards season this year as a professor struggling with a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s.

After five nominations, Julianne Moore wins her first Academy Award for her lead role in “Still Alice.”

This is the third nod Moore has received for a leading actress Oscar and her first win for best actress.

The 54-year-old actress has dominated awards season winning the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for her role as a professor who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”), Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”), Reese Witherspoon (“Wild”), and Marion Cotillard (“Two Days, One Night”) were also nominated.

This is the first time Moore has been nominated for an Oscar in over a decade.

She was previously nominated twice in 2003 for “Far from Heaven” and “The Hours.” Before that, Moore received a best actress nomination for 1999’s “The End of the Affair” and a best supporting actress nod for 1997’s “Boogie Nights.”

NOW WATCH: This Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie could become the next Kate Upton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.