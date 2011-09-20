18 Years In The Life Of Julianna Margulies

CBS’s “The Good Wife” may not have upset “Mad Men” for best drama at last night’s Emmys, but the statue Julianna Margulies one felt like a satisfying coup for the series.



Margulies is one of the great network television veterans — but she paid her dues in short-lived series before finding what will almost definitely go down as the greatest role of her career. (Yep, it’ll even best Nurse Hathaway.)

And the actress’s profile took tons of twists and turns before she stepped into Alicia Florrick’s heels.

