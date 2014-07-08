7 Bad Speaking Habits That Turn People Off

Not even the best ideas can put you on the path to success if no one will listen to you.

Speaker and author Julian Treasure gave a popular TED Talk last year that explained how anyone can speak effectively, whether in a conversation or in front of a crowd. How well you influence others is as much about you do say as what you don’t.

Here are the bad habits you need to avoid if you want people to listen to you, which Treasure calls the “seven deadly sins of speaking”:

1. Gossiping

Speaking badly of somebody else seems to have a chain reaction, Treasure says. If you engage in gossip, you can give yourself a bad reputation and inspire others to start gossiping about you.

2. Judging

If you fill your conversations with judgments of others, you’re making the person you’re speaking with self-conscious of being judged themselves, Treasure says. They will be afraid to open up to you and may shut down completely.

3. Being negative

“My mother, in the last years of her life, became very, very negative, and it’s hard to listen,” he says. “I remember one day, I said to her, ‘It’s October 1 today,’ and she said, ‘I know, isn’t it dreadful?'” Choosing to be optimistic will make you more enjoyable to talk to. Plus, it’s better for your health.

4. Complaining

Complaining easily becomes a habit, and before you know it, you’ll be known as the person who complains about the weather, the news, work, and everything else. It’s what Treasure calls “viral misery.”

5. Making excuses

Some people have a “blamethrower,” Treasure says, putting the blame on anybody and anything except themselves when met with failure. While others may let the occasional excuse slide, a constant stream of them reveals that you do not take responsibility for your actions.

6. Exaggerating

Exaggeration “demeans our language,” Treasure says. Adding dramatic flair is essentially a form of lying, and “we don’t want to listen to people we know are lying to us.”

7. Being dogmatic

It’s dangerous when opinions and facts become confused. Nobody wants to be bombarded with opinions stated as if they were true.

In his talk, Treasure also goes into how the best speakers control their voices to keep audiences intrigued. Here’s the full video:

