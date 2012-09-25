A Bunch Of 'Tiger Cubs' Are Throwing A Big Birthday Bash For Julian Robertson's 80th

AR Magazine’s Lawrence Delevingne reports that a bunch of “Tiger Cubs” are throwing a birthday bash for Julian Robertson, the famed investor who seeded and mentored them.



The party for Robertson, who turned 80 back in June, will take place at Lincoln centre this Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.

According to AR, John Griffin of Blue Ridge Capital and Chase Coleman of Tiger Global are among the hosts for the event.

If you were lucky enough to score an invitation, please feel free to send us an email at [email protected] with any further details. We’d also love to check out any photos you take at the party too.

