Julian Robertson Gets Knighted!

Sadly, he won’t be “Sir Julian Robertson,” but the retired hedge fund manager has been knighted by New Zealand, which is cool no matter what.



It’s especially so becase apparently, as an honorary knight, Mr Robertson gets to use the KNZM title and wear the insignia.

We’re not sure what that means exactly, but it sounds fun.

The Dominion Post has the full details on what led to the hedge funder’s knighthood.

Among his contributions to the country are: two golf courses, a bunch of major art (by Cezanne, Picasso, Matisse, Gauguin…) at the Auckland Art Gallery, college scholarship programs, and investments in several wineries.

Being knighted is a huge honour but of course the country has already given Robertson a priceless gift once before. Robertson’s third child, Alex, was “accidently” conceived in New Zealand.

Read more about Robertson’s philanthropy and knighthood in New Zealand.

