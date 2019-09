Julian Robertson: Wall Street Deserves Its Bonuses

CNBC’s Erin Burnett asked Julian Robertson of Tiger whether Wall Street deserved its massive bonuses this year. We’re huge Julian fans, but we’re going to have to disagree with him on this one. (We’re with him on the economy and market, though).



Why do we disagree? Because without taxpayer money, Wall Street wouldn’t have gotten bonuses–because the firms would be bankrupt. So we’re just not cool with the taxpayer footing the bonus bill.

CNBC’s Erin Burnett: IT IS CLEAR THAT THERE IS A WAR GOING ON IN THIS COUNTRY AGAINST WALL STREET. IN PARTICULAR, A CLEAR LINK IN MANY AMERICANS’ MINDS THAT MONEY ON T.A.R.P. IS BEING USED TO PAY BONUSES, WHICH ISN’T REALLY TRUE. CAN YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN TO PEOPLE WHY MAYBE THIS POPULISM IS MISSING THE POINT?

Julian Robertson, Tiger Management Chairman: I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE NOT AWARE OF HOW MUCH OF THE REMUNERATION OF WALL STREET COMES THROUGH BONUSES. YOU KNOW, YOU USUALLY THINK OF A BONUS MAYBE BEING 10, 20% OF SOMEONE’S OVERALL PAY. BUT ON WALL STREET, FOR INSTANCE, AT MY OLD FIRM, KIDDER, PEABODY AND COMPANY, I THINK THE MAXIMUM SALARY WAS $70,000. THAT WAS THE MAXIMUM YOU COULD MAKE. THERE WERE A LOT OF PEOPLE THERE THAT WERE PAID A LOT MORE THAN THAT. IT ALL CAME IN THE FORM OF A BONUS. AT THE END OF THE YEAR, THOSE PEOPLE WITH A GREAT DEAL, I THINK OF JUSTIFICATION, WOULD HAVE BEEN VERY ANNOYED HAD THEY NOT GOTTEN A BONUS.

Burnett: THIS TIME EVERYONE LOOKS AT THE OVERALL NUMBER. FILL IN THE BLANK, BANK LOST $21 MILLION. HOW IS IT POSSIBLE ANYONE AT THE BANK GOT A BONUS? YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN, PEOPLE THAT LOST MONEY, GOT NO BONUS. PEOPLE THAT MADE MONEY GOT 20% LESS THAN THE YEAR BEFORE. IS THAT DEFENSIBLE OR DO WE HAVE TO CHANGE IT?

Robertson: NO. I THINK IT’S DEFENSIBLE. I MEAN, LET’S FACE IT. IF YOU HAD THE KIDDER, PEABODY TYPE SALARY CAP INSTEAD OF $70,000 YOU MADE IT $50,000, I DON’T THINK ANYBODY IN THE WORLD WOULD OBJECT TO BONUSES. THEY WOULD realise THAT A CORPORATION JUST COULDN’T KEEP GOING ON THAT LOW A SALARY STRUCTURE.AND THERE’S A LOT HERE THAT IS SPECIFIC TO THE PARTICULAR COMPANIES INVOLVED.

Burnett: THERE’S A BILL PROPOSED IN WASHINGTON THAT WOULD CAP ALL WALL STREET COMPENSATION TO $400,000, THE SAME AMOUNT OF MONEY THAT BARACK OBAMA MAKES.WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THAT?

Robertson: WELL, I — YOU KNOW, THIS WORRY ABOUT PEOPLE’S SALARIES HAS GONE ON FOR YEARS. IT’S REALLY QUITE UNJUST THAT ANY OF US MAKE WHAT WE MAKE COMPARED TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. I MEAN, THERE’S NO QUESTION ABOUT THAT. BUT LET’S FACE IT, IT ISN’T JUST ON WALL STREET. IT’S SINGERS MAKE HUGE — MULTIPLE TO WHAT THE PRESIDENTS MAKE. ACTORS, SPORTS FIGURES, ALL MAKE HUGE AMOUNTS OF MONEY. YOU KNOW, YOU CAN’T JUST TAKE ONE GROUP AND SORT OF PICK THEM OUT.

Burnett: YES. SO IN TERMS OF YOUR OVERALL VIEW ON THINGS, TWO YEARS AGO YOU TOLD US YOU WERE BEARISH.AND THEN YOU CALLED FOR THE DOOZY OF THE RECESSION. FOR STOCKS OVERALL, BEARISH STILL OR NO?

Robertson: YES, I’M BEARISH. I DON’T THINK WE HAVE SOLVED THIS PROBLEM. I DON’T THINK IT WILL BE SOLVED FOR SOMETIME. AND SO I REALLY HOPE THAT THE CONGRESS AND THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH WILL PUSH THE GOOD BANK/BAD BANK THING. I THINK THAT’S CRUCIAL TO US GETTING OUT OF THIS THING.

Burnett: WHAT IS BEARISH? WHAT IS THE DOWN SIDE FROM HERE?

Robertson: I THINK THAT, YOU KNOW, IT COULD CONTINUE TO GO FOR A WHILE. I MEAN, FOR INSTANCE, IN NEW YORK CITY, WE’VE HAD ALMOST NO DECLINE IN HOUSING.

Burnett: NOT YET.

Robertson: AND THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE BEEN LAID OFF, PARTICULARLY IN MY INDUSTRY, A WHOLE LOT OF THEM. SO NEW YORK HADN’T RECEIVED THE EFFECTS OF THIS THING YET. IT’S STILL TO COME. AND I THINK THERE ARE OTHER PLACES SIMILAR.

