Julian Robertson On Why The Hedge Fund Business Is The Opposite Of Major League Baseball

Julian Roberton, one of the most successful hedge fund managers of all time, answered a few questions for the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School recently.



The Tiger fund founder’s best answer is about the differences between sports and the hedge fund business, because they’ve been compared many times for their similarities (like how much the stars are paid, their good teamwork and their charisma), but never for their differences.

Here’s what Robertson said:

I think the hedge fund business is the antithesis of Major League Baseball (MLB). In MLB, you can only make money if you play in the big leagues. You can bat 400 playing for the Durham Bulls, but you will not make any real money. If you play in the big leagues, even if your batting average isn’t terribly high, you still make a lot of money.

Hedge funds are the opposite. We are paid on our batting average. It is easier to create the batting average in a lower league rather than the major league because the pitching is not as good down there. That is consistently true; it is easier for a hedge fund to go to areas where there is less competition. For instance, we originally went into Korea well before most people had invested in Korea. We invested a lot in Japan a long time before it was really chic to get in there. One of the best ways to do well in this business is to go to areas that have been unexploited by research capability and work them for all you can.

And because he’s raised so many successful “Tiger Cubs,” Robertson is the perfect person to ask about the qualities of a successful portfolio manager. His definition of a good portfolio manager:

They have to be smart, honest and have the courage of their conviction. In addition to that, we have found that competitiveness is an important factor.

Read the full interview.

