Julian Robertson Talks About His Accidental Child

Self-proclaimed hedge fund expert Matthias Knab interviewed Julian Robertson and found out that the Tiger fund mogul had an accidental child.



Robertson: “My wife and I kind of dropped out and went to New Zealand in 1979 and we came back with another child we hadn’t expected to have, made in New Zealand.”

The main purpose of the interview was to talk about what Robertson thinks it takes to be a successful hedge manager these days. There are four main traits he thinks all success-stories share.

1. Honesty

2. Intelligence

3. Competive drive

4. An affinity for teamwork

He says, “There is something strange in that the make-up of most hedge fund people, successful ones. The person has a real interest in making this world a better place than when they got into it. I don’t want to promote the business that much, but I definitely feel that that’s the case.”

Robertson also clarifies the difference between Tiger “cubs” and Tiger “seeds.”

“Tiger ‘seeds’ are people that we have backed and we have a small piece of the company. Tiger ‘cubs,’ most of them just went out on their own after having worked with Tiger,” he says.

Apparently the billionaire also owns 2 of the top 100-rated golf courses in the world. One of them is in New Zealand, the country in which the “surprise” was conceived.

