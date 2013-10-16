Julian Robertson On What He Looks For In Hedge Fund Talent

Legendary hedge fund manager Julian Robertson rarely talks about his early-life career, but in a recent interview with Skiddy von Stade, CEO and founder of the finance career site

OneWire, he got candid about his younger days, and touched on some of the key traits he looks for in hiring talent.

Robertson founded Tiger Management, one of the world’s first great hedge funds. It reached $US22 billion in assets at its peak.

Since Tiger closed in 2000, Robertson has helped seed approximately 40 hedge funds, many of which were founded by former Tiger employees, who are known today as “Tiger cubs.” These individuals have started some of today’s most successful hedge funds, and include names such as Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management and Lee Ainslie of Maverick Capital, both of whom also appear in OneWire interviews.

When asked about the success of his former protégés, Robertson responds humbly, insisting, “I’ve loved all the people I’ve been associated with. They’re terrific, and I’m very proud of these people. They would have done well, whomever they went with.”

But how has Robertson always found such great talent?

“The most important things [to look for in] hedge fund managers,” Robertson said, “is that they are smart and they are honest. Close behind that is probably competitiveness … Someone who won’t lose doesn’t lose.”

Check out the full interview with Julian Robertson below, and subscribe to OneWire’s series to learn about more great interviews in the coming weeks, including Sallie Krawcheck, head of 85 Broads and former head of Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney, and Ken Langone, financial backer and co-founder of Home Depot.

Now for Robertson:

