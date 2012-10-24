Hedge Fund Legend Julian Robertson Owns These Breathtaking Luxury Lodges In New Zealand

Cape Kidnappers screengrab



Forbes Life has a profile of legendary hedge fund manager Julian Robertson and his breathtaking properties in New Zealand in the magazine’s November 5th issue.Robertson, who has an estimated net-worth of $2.6 billion, owns three high-end luxury New Zealand lodges — Kauri Cliffs Lodge (Mautari Bay), Matakauri Lodge (Queenstown) and The Farm at Cape Kidnappers (Hawke’s Bay).

What’s more is the famed hedge fund manager runs all of them as businesses.

Robertson first went to New Zealand in the late 1970s with his family after a stint and Kidder, Peabody & Co. to write a novel.

Upon returning to the United States, he launched Tiger Management, one of the most successful hedge funds of all time.

Now we’re going to take a photo tour of his stunning properties Down Under.

