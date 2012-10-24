Hedge Fund Legend Julian Robertson Owns These Breathtaking Luxury Lodges In New Zealand

Forbes Life has a profile of legendary hedge fund manager Julian Robertson and his breathtaking properties in New Zealand in the magazine’s November 5th issue.Robertson, who has an estimated net-worth of $2.6 billion, owns three high-end luxury New Zealand lodges — Kauri Cliffs Lodge (Mautari Bay), Matakauri Lodge (Queenstown) and The Farm at Cape Kidnappers (Hawke’s Bay).

What’s more is the famed hedge fund manager runs all of them as businesses. 

Robertson first went to New Zealand in the late 1970s with his family after a stint and Kidder, Peabody & Co. to write a novel.  

Upon returning to the United States, he launched Tiger Management, one of the most successful hedge funds of all time. 

Now we’re going to take a photo tour of his stunning properties Down Under.

(Kauri Cliffs: 1 of 9) Kauri Cliffs is located in a sub-tropical region on the top of the north island of New Zealand's east coast.

Source: Kauri Cliffs

(Kauri Cliffs: 2 of 9) Kauri Cliffs was a sheep farm when Robertson purchased it. Now it boasts a five star lodge golf/spa resort on around 6,000 acres.

Source: Kauri Cliffs

(Kauri Cliffs: 3 of 9) The lodge is reminiscent of a plantation house.

Source: Kauri Cliffs

(Kauri Cliffs: 4 of 9) Here's a peak inside the lodge's interior.

Source: Kauri Cliffs

(Kauri Cliffs: 5 of 9) Here's the owner's cottage bedroom.

Source: Kauri Cliffs

(Kauri Cliffs: 6 of 9 ) There's a spa on site.

Source: Kauri Cliffs

(Kauri Cliffs: 7 of 9) And world-class golf courses.

Source: Kauri Cliffs

(Kauri Cliffs: 8 of 9) Not to mention three private beaches that are absolutely stunning.

Source: Kauri Cliffs

(Kauri Cliffs: 9 of 9) And a swimming pool among other amenities. Now on to the next lodge...

Source: Kauri Cliffs

(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 1 of 8) This lodge sits on more than 6,000 acres of pasture land on Hawke's Bay.

Source: Cape Kidnappers

(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 2 of 8) It's a working farm turned into a five-star resort.

Source: Cape Kidnappers

(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 3 of 8) Here's the lodge. There are 22 cottages on the property.

Source: Cape Kidnappers

(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 4 of 8) And here's a look inside.

Source: Cape Kidnappers

(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 5 of 8) You can sip cocktails inside this silo.

Source: Cape Kidnappers

(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 6 of 8) There's also a world-class golf course.

Source: Cape Kidnappers

(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 7 of 8) You can even explore the dry, arid land with ATVs or mountain bikes. There are great picnic spots, too.

Source: Cape Kidnappers

(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 8 of 8) There's also a large Ganet colony that nests at Cape Kidnappers from September to May. On to Robertson's other lodge...

Source: Cape Kidnappers

(Matakauri Lodge: 1 of 5) It's located on Lake Wakatipu. There's plenty of opportunities for adventures in the area including fly fishing, bungee jumping and sky diving.

Source: Matakauri

(Matakauri Lodge: 2 of 5) Here's the main lodge.

Source: Matakauri

(Matakauri Lodge: 3 of 5) There's also a spa.

Source: Matakauri

(Matakauri Lodge: 4 of 5) Check out the serene views from the dining room.

Source: Matakauri

(Matakauri Lodge: 5 of 5) This suite looks inviting, too.

Source: Matakauri

