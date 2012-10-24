Hedge Fund Legend Julian Robertson Owns These Breathtaking Luxury Lodges In New Zealand

Forbes Life has a profile of legendary hedge fund manager Julian Robertson and his breathtaking properties in New Zealand in the magazine’s November 5th issue.Robertson, who has an estimated net-worth of $2.6 billion, owns three high-end luxury New Zealand lodges — Kauri Cliffs Lodge (Mautari Bay), Matakauri Lodge (Queenstown) and The Farm at Cape Kidnappers (Hawke’s Bay).
What’s more is the famed hedge fund manager runs all of them as businesses.
Robertson first went to New Zealand in the late 1970s with his family after a stint and Kidder, Peabody & Co. to write a novel.
Upon returning to the United States, he launched Tiger Management, one of the most successful hedge funds of all time.
Now we’re going to take a photo tour of his stunning properties Down Under.
(Kauri Cliffs: 1 of 9) Kauri Cliffs is located in a sub-tropical region on the top of the north island of New Zealand's east coast.
(Kauri Cliffs: 2 of 9) Kauri Cliffs was a sheep farm when Robertson purchased it. Now it boasts a five star lodge golf/spa resort on around 6,000 acres.
(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 1 of 8) This lodge sits on more than 6,000 acres of pasture land on Hawke's Bay.
(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 7 of 8) You can even explore the dry, arid land with ATVs or mountain bikes. There are great picnic spots, too.
(The Farm at Cape Kidnappers: 8 of 8) There's also a large Ganet colony that nests at Cape Kidnappers from September to May. On to Robertson's other lodge...
(Matakauri Lodge: 1 of 5) It's located on Lake Wakatipu. There's plenty of opportunities for adventures in the area including fly fishing, bungee jumping and sky diving.
