Julian Robertson Asked Mitt Romney To Be The CEO Of Tiger Management Back In 2008

The New York Times‘ Michael Barbaro reports that legendary hedge fund manager Julian Robertson asked Mitt Romney to be the chief executive of Tiger Management after his failed bid to secure the Republican presidential nomination back in 2008. Robertson offered Romney an annual salary of $30 million plus profits from investment performance, the report said citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.



Romney, the former CEO of private equity firm Bain Capital, was uninterested in returning to Wall Street, the report said.

