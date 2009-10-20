Julian Robertson: Long Gold, Short Dollar, Neutral On Obama

Legendary hedge funder Julian Roberston has given an interview with the FT (via MarketFolly), in which he discusses his views on the economy, inflation, etc.



At the end, he and the interviewer play a game of long/short:

LONG/SHORT

FT: Now we’re going to play long/short, Mr Robertson, Are you ready?

JR: Yes.

FT: US dollar?

JR: Short.

FT: Copper?

JR: A belayed short.

FT: Google?

JR: Long.

FT: Gold?

JR: Gold stocks.

FT: Goldman Sachs?

JR: Bullish.

FT: Australian dollar?

JR: Bullish.

FT: Barack Obama?

JR: Ambivalent.

FT: Visa?

JR: Love it.

FT: China?

JR: Don’t understand it; trying to understand it and a great opportunity for a long/short fund.

FT: Apple?

JR: Long.

FT: Thank you very much.

