Julian Robertson Interview: Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place

As a nation we have found ourselves in a very unfortunate predicament, the result of decades of borrowing to consume. The implications are far-reaching. What safety one had previously found in holding cash wealth should be reconsidered and balanced by a respect for the aforementioned risks and a handicap on the government’s willingness to show restraint.



