Julian Robertson: Inflation Could Hit 15-20% (VIDEO)

Mr. Robertson explains just how dependent the US has become on China and Japan. Should the Chinese and Japanese stop buying US bonds, inflation could hit 15-20%.
- “It’s almost Armageddon if the Japanese and Chinese don’t buy our debt,”
- “I don’t know where we could get the money. I think we’ve let ourselves get in a terrible situation.”
Yet who would be worse off in this doomsday scenario?
