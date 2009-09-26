Julian Robertson: Inflation Could Hit 15-20% (VIDEO)

Mr. Robertson explains just how dependent the US has become on China and Japan. Should the Chinese and Japanese stop buying US bonds, inflation could hit 15-20%.



“It’s almost Armageddon if the Japanese and Chinese don’t buy our debt,”

“I don’t know where we could get the money. I think we’ve let ourselves get in a terrible situation.”

Yet who would be worse off in this doomsday scenario?



