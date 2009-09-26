Julian Robertson: Inflation Could Hit 15-20% (VIDEO)

Vincent Fernando

Mr. Robertson explains just how dependent the US has become on China and Japan. Should the Chinese and Japanese stop buying US bonds, inflation could hit 15-20%.

  • “It’s almost Armageddon if the Japanese and Chinese don’t buy our debt,”
  • “I don’t know where we could get the money. I think we’ve let ourselves get in a terrible situation.”

Yet who would be worse off in this doomsday scenario?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.