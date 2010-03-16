Julian Robertson: Just Another Failed Novelist

Julian Robertson moved to New Zealand in 1978 to write a novel.



Instead of finishing the novel, JR moved back to the US and started the Tiger Fund.

30 two years later, it’s still not done.

JR told the Dominion Post that he still has the novel somewhere.

“I might go back to it, but when I look back on it, and I think this is true of everybody’s first book, I think it was a little too autobiographical.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.