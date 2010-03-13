Julian Robertson: Forbes Just Made Up My Net-Worth: "No One Knows What I'm Worth"

Julian Robertson apparently kind of bashed the Forbes’ Billionaires list.



An article in the New Zealand’s Dominion Post, a paper in JR’s favourite vacation country, New Zealand, features an interview with the retired Tiger Fund manager.

He says of the Forbes list:

“No-one knows what I’m worth.”

“They just make it up. They’ve got no basis for it. It is ridiculous. My mother taught me better manners than to talk about it.”

