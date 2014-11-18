We Spent A Day With The 18-Year-Old Wunderkind Who's Starting A Hedge Fund In His Dorm Room

Julian Marchese was 9 years old when he made his first trade. In high school, he cut school on Fed Days.

When the Canadian finance wunderkind was just a teenager, he developed a quantitative, long-short equity strategy that runs on an automated basis on his computer. Investing his parents’ money, he saw returns that would make any amateur day trader jealous.

Now a freshman student at NYU’s Stern School of Business, Marchese and a partner at Yale are trying to launch a hedge fund out of their dorm rooms. Somehow, Marchese makes juggling school work with a social life and fledgling career as a hedge fund manager look like anyone could do it.

