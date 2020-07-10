Patriots receiver Julian Edelman says he was called a Jewish slur on the field and wants to take DeSean Jackson to the Holocaust Museum after his anti-semitic comments

Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Julian Edelman.

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, offered to go to the Holocaust Museum and Museum of African American History and Culture with Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson.

Edelman, who said he has been called a Jewish slur on the field, posted his video after Jackson had posted anti-Semitic content to his Instagram feed.

Jackson has since apologised and said he would meet with local Jewish leaders and organisations.

The posts, which had quotes incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler, said Jewish people would try to “blackmail” and “extort” America and suggested the Jewish community would try to divide the Black community. Jackson also shared posts of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been labelled anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League.

Jackson apologised for the posts while the Eagles released a statement calling the posts “harmful” and “appalling.”

Edelman said he decided to identify as Jewish later in life and is proud of his heritage, the community, and the culture. Edelman said he was once called a “k—” on the football field in 2011, saying there is “no room” for anti-Semitism in the world.

“Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred,” Edelman said. “It’s rooted in ignorance and fear.

“I remember experiencing a little bit of this hate in 2011 when I was called a k— on the football field. There’s no room for anti-Semitism in this world.”

Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters DeSean Jackson.

Edelman said he didn’t want Jackson’s comments to distract from the Black Lives Matter movement and offered to go to the Holocaust Museum and then the Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. with Jackson.

“Let’s do a deal. How about we go to D.C., and I’ll take you to the Holocaust Museum. And then you take me to the Museum of African American History and Culture. Afterwards, we’ll grab some burgers and have those uncomfortable conversations.”

Here is Edelman’s video – WARNING: video contains an uncensored slur.

Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, responds to DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic IG posts. He offers to go with Jackson to D.C.’s Holocaust Museum and Museum of African American History and Culture. (Warning: Contains an uncensored anti-Semitic slur) pic.twitter.com/0KLKvcIiIS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2020

Edelman is not the first player to speak out on Jackson’s comments. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner posted a video addressing Jackson’s posts.

“Just as much when we talk about Black Lives Matter and elevating ourselves, we can’t do that while stepping on the back of other people to elevate ourselves … We can’t preach equality but in result flip the script and change the hierarchy, if that makes sense.”

After apologizing, Jackson also said he would meet with local Jewish organisations and leaders.

