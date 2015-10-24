Patriots receiver moved to LA to be closer to Tom Brady "just in case he ever needed anything"

Tom Brady has had a lot of dynamic wide receivers over the years, but he’s probably never had one who is quite as fond of him as Julian Edelman.

ESPN released a trailer for a new documentary on Edelman, which will air on Tuesday. In the 60-second trailer, we learn that Edelman is basically like Brady’s personal assistant — he even moved out to Los Angeles just to be near his quarterback.

“I did anything for him, if he needed anything I’d go get it for him,” Edelman says, referring to Edelman’s first year on the team.

“I can definitely see Julian doing those errands for Tom, running around, [like] ‘Tom, what do you need?'” Rob Gronkowski adds, laughing.

“I heard that [Brady] and some of the other receivers would go out to LA, so I move out to LA,” Edelman adds.

“You moved out to LA just to be near to him?” the ESPN interviewer responds, somewhat perplexed.

“Well just in the off-season, just in case he needed anything from me.”

The Brady-Edelman bromance has been well-documented, and Edelman hasn’t shied away from the tough questions. In a Reddit AMA recently, Edelman said he was “Team Tom” when asked which New England quarterback — Brady or backup Jimmy Garoppolo — is more handsome.

It’s easy to make fun of their relationship, but whatever the two are doing together is clearly working. The Patriots are 5-0.

NOW WATCH: Fantasy sports employees may be cheating the competition



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.