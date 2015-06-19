Julian Clarke has resigned as News Corp boss

Julian Clarke has resigned. Photo: newscorpaustralia.com

Julian Clarke has resigned as News Corp Australia’s chief executive, saying he will go into retirement, for the second time, at the end of the year.

Clarke will be replaced by Peter Tonagh, the chief operating officer.

Michael Miller, the CEO of APN, will re-join the company in the newly created role of executive chairman.

Miller was previously the head of the company’s NSW division, which includes The Australian, The Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Telegraph.

Both men will report to News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson, who heads the company’s global operations.

Thomson says the senior executive changes are part of an expansion plan in Asia.

Clarke, a former managing director of the Herald and Weekly Times, came out of retirement in August 2013 to take the top job after the departure of Kim Williams.

His departure follows major changes at the global parent company Fox, including Rupert Murdoch’s decision to step down as CEO.

This week The Australian reported that Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch, will be promoted from non-executive co-chairman to executive co-chairman.

While Rupert, who is the company’s chairman and chief executive, will become executive co-chairmen alongside his eldest son. Read more about that here.

