Potential Hillary Clinton VP pick: 'I'm not holding my breath'

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Julián Castro is nonplussed by talk Hillary Clinton is thinking of him as her VP.

After being floated as a vice-presidential pick in recent days, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro says he isn’t planning on quitting his day job.

The Texan is often described as a leading contender to be former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s VP pick, should she secure the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination. But he said on Wednesday that he doesn’t expect to get the nod.

“I’m certainly flattered by it, but I’m not holding my breath,” he told MSNBC’s ;Andrea Mitchell about the rumours. “Of course I have seen that talk and think anybody would be flattered by that.”

Clinton allies have openly speculated that Castro could join her on the Democratic presidential ticket. Henry Cisneros, who served as HUD secretary under former President Bill Clinton, recently claimed that Castro is “the first person” Hillary Clinton would look at for vice president.

“What I am hearing in Washington, including from people in Hillary Clinton’s campaign, is that the first person on their lists is Julián Castro,” Cisneros reportedly said in a Univision interview. “That they don’t have a second option, because he is the superior candidate considering his record, personality, demeanour and Latin heritage. I think there is a very high possibility that Hillary Clinton may choose Julián Castro.”

The Castro-for-vice president push is likely boosted by his status as one of the more prominent Latino Democrats involved in national politics. In a 2013 Latino Decisions poll, 32% of the Latino voters surveyed said that a Castro bid for vice president would make them more likely to vote for the Democratic ticket in 2016.

Castro, 40, has ascended through the political ranks in a mere six years, from serving as mayor of San Antonio in 2009 to joining President Barack Obama’s cabinet in 2014. Obama heralded Castro as a “proven leader” when he nominated him to join his cabinet last year.

He also joked Castro was a “young guy, a pretty good speaker, not bad-looking.”

NOW WATCH: Stunning video shows the earthquake damage across Nepal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.