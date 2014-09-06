Married Banker Pays $US81K To Kiss Actress Elizabeth Hurley

Twenty-seven year-old married banker Julian Bharti shelled out $US81,000 to plant a kiss on model/actress Elizabeth Hurley, PageSix reports.

It was for a good cause.

Bharti made the sizeable donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation at an auction on Thursday evening so he could kiss the 49-year-old bombshell.

Bharti is the founder of Delano Capital, a firm that provides capital raising and advisory services to companies in the natural resources sector. He’s also managing director at Forbes & Manhattan — a merchant bank founded by multi-millionaire mining financier Stan Bharti.

The young banker is married. His wife didn’t mind, the report said.

