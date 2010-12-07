Julian Assange's defence Fund Was Just Frozen

Photo: espenmoe via flickr

This was just announced by Wikileaks… the noose tightens:—-



PRESS RELEASE

Tue 7 Dec 15.55 GMT

Julian Assange defence Fund frozen.

The Swiss Bank Post Finance today issues a press release stating that it had frozen Julian Assange’s defence fund and personal assets (31K EUR) after reviewing him as a “high profile” individual.

The technicality used to seize the defence fund was that Mr. Assange, as a homeless refugee attempting to gain residency in Switzerland, had used his lawyers address in Geneva for the bank’s correspondence.

Late last week, the internet payment giant PayPal, froze 60Keur of donations to the German charity the Wau Holland Foundation, which were targeted to promote the sharing of knowledge via WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks and Julian have lost 100Keur in assets this week.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Cablegate exposure is how it is throwing into relief the power dynamics between supposedly independent states like Switzerland, Sweden and Australia.

WikiLeaks also has public bank accounts in Iceland (preferred) and Germany.

Please help cover our expenditures while we fight to get our assets back.

http://wikileaks.ch/support.html

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.