Julian Assange Will Turn Himself In And Appear In A London Court Tomorrow

The latest on the world’s most wanted provocateur and government taker downer…



According to The Guardian, Wikileaks chief Julian Assange will appear in a London court room and answer questions regarding his sex crimes charges in Sweden.

Assange’s lawyers are apparently currently arranging a meeting, and they insist that he’s not yet been charged with a crime anywhere (and yet Interpol is going after him, absurdly).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.