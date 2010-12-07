Julian Assange Will Turn Himself In And Appear In A London Court Tomorrow

Joe Weisenthal
Julian Assange WikiLeaks

The latest on the world’s most wanted provocateur and government taker downer…

According to The Guardian, Wikileaks chief Julian Assange will appear in a London court room and answer questions regarding his sex crimes charges in Sweden.

Assange’s lawyers are apparently currently arranging a meeting, and they insist that he’s not yet been charged with a crime anywhere (and yet Interpol is going after him, absurdly).

