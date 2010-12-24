Julian Assange Will Talk With Al Jazeera But Snubs The NYT...Again

Photo: ap

The NYT has been reduced to essentially aggregating other people’s reports on Julian Assange in today’s story by John F. Burns. The following caveat appears half way through a piece detailing Assange’s “high-tech” house arrest.Attempts by The New York Times to interview Mr. Assange in recent days were unsuccessful. For months, he has regularly changed mobile phones, and had members of his close-knit entourage answer them for him….Telephones there go unanswered, and the hall’s Web site for weddings and shooting parties, during which the public is charged $40 to shoot a pheasant, has been taken off-line.



This appears to be the latest snub from Assange against the NYT. The paper was forced to get the most recent round of cables from the Guardian after Assange refused to send it to them; in October Assange took great issue with a profile the Times ran on him co-authored by Burns.

Meanwhile, Assange’s lengthy interview with Al Jazeera’s David Frost is making the rounds. You can watch below.

