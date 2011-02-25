Check Out All This Weird Julian Assange Merchandise Sold At The WikiLeaks Shop

For the hacker who has everything?WikiLeaks opened an online store this month, selling an activism-branded collection of Assange-adorned T-shirts and sweatshirts made by Fruit of the Loom and American Apparel, as well as coffee mugs and bumper stickers.

A turquoise slim-fit “Viva la Información,” which sells for $17.99 to $27.99, depending on size, represents one thread of revenue for Assange.

And he really needs it at the moment.

Assange’s legal fees are mounting as he keeps fighting extradition from the U.K. to Sweden, where he faces sexual assault allegations. Also, all proceeds from the WikiLeaks shop fund the document-leaking operation. So far, a $1.3 million advance on his memoirs and a website for fundraiser dinner parties figure among his other hustles. 

As for Spreadshirt AG, the German merchandiser behind the WikiLeaks boutique, it expects “better than average” sales, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Just remember that fashion trends, even in social activism, come and go. Out with Che Guevara, in with Julian Assange. 

Think that merchandise is sort of strange?

