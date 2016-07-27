Wikileaks founder Julian Assange promises 'a lot more material' related to the US election will be leaked

CNN Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange says his organisation will be releasing “a lot more material” related to the US election in the coming months.

The remarks to CNN came just days after Wikileaks published thousands of emails showing the correspondence of top officials at the Democratic National Committee.

The emails, which caused great turmoil inside the Democratic Party as its convention got underway, were thought to have been compromised by Russia-linked hackers. They showed top officials working to tip the scales in favour of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primaries and against her chief opponent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Assange declined on Tuesday to confirm or deny whether there was a Russian link, but left open the possibility the source would one day be revealed.

“Perhaps one day the source or sources will step forward and that might be an interesting moment some people may have egg on their faces. But to exclude certain actors is to make it easier to find out who our sources are,” Assange told CNN, speaking from the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

On Tuesday, the Hillary Clinton campaign said its internal security team had determined the hack was related to Russia. Assange took a jab at the former secretary of state for doing so.

“It raises questions about the natural instincts of Clinton that when confronted with a serious domestic political scandal, she tries to blame the Russians, blame the Chinese, etcetera,” he told CNN.

He added: “Because if she does that while in government, it could lead to problems.”

