WATCH: Julian Assange Is A Worse Roommate Than The Worst Roommate You've Ever Had

You know that roommate you still fear will walk in the door? The one who trashed your stuff, alienated your friends, and turned your kitchen into a veritable resort for roaches?



Yeah, he or she is not as bad a roommate as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Allison Silverman (formerly head writer of “The Colbert Report”) took the true horror stories of friends of hers who hosted Assange in their home and turned them into this video — part reenactment, part verbal real-life account.

It’s long, but it’s worth it.

