Julian Assange Will Be On '60 Minutes' This Sunday

Julian Assange gave a “lengthy interview” to 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft, to be aired on CBS this Sunday, the network announced on its website.



Kroft spent two days with Assange at the private residence in England where Assange is currently under house arrest, as he fights attempts to extradite him to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault.

In the interview, Assange discusses the United States’ attempts to indict him on criminal charges, the criticism directed at him, as well as more personal topics such as his childhood in Australia and his introduction to computers at the age of 13.

We’ll have to wait to see if Assange fires back at NYT’s Bill Keller for the incredibly unflattering article about him in the Times Magazine.

