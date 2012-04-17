Julian Assange Interviewed The Leader Of Hezbollah In The First Episode Of His New Talk Show

While watching Julian Assange’s new Russia Today talk show, “The World Tomorrow”, is not going to convince anyone that the embattled Wikileak’s founder isn’t a megalomaniac, we have to say we were pleasantly surprised by the relatively tasteful show.



(Ok — we admit our expectations were low.)

From his UK house arrest home, Assange spends half an hour talking with (via Skype, it seems) Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah. Nasrallah is rarely seen in English-language media — though the interview is not quite the coup that Assange’s fans would like to present it as.

Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese group considered a terrorist group by much of the West, mostly sticks to well-known positions, but interestingly touched upon Syria — where Hezbollah enjoys a close relationship with Bashar al Assad — and Nasrallah reveals that Hezbollah has talked with Syrian opposition leaders, who refused to enter dialogue.

“You have an opposition that is not prepared for dialogue … all it wants is to bring down the regime,”

Another interesting fact —M.I.A. wrote the theme music.

Watch the whole episode at RT >

