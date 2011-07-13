Julian Assange Heads To London Court To Fight Extradition To Sweden

Photo: AP

Julian Assange, WikiLeaks mastermind, today headed to the Court of Appeal in London, reports The Telegraph.Assange is facing extradition to Sweden, where he has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women.



The case seems likely to highlight the difference between the UK’s and Sweden’s laws regarding rape. Ben Emmerson QC, Assange’s lawyer, is arguing that the Swedish warrant is a “surprising and disturbing” misinterpretation by the judges in Sweden.

Here’s part of Emmerson’s presentation to the judges (via The Guardian):

The senior district judge found that those factual allegations would establish dual criminality on the basis that lack of consent, and lack of reasonable belief in consent, may properly be inferred from the conduct described, particularly the references to ‘violence’ and a ‘design’ to ‘violate sexual integrity’. However, that description of conduct is not accurate. The arrest warrant misstates the conduct and is, by that reason alone, an invalid warrant.

Emmerson seems to be referring to the reports that both women initially consented to intercourse. He also added:

Nothing I say should be taken as denigrating the complainant, the genuineness of their feelings of regret, to trivialize their experience or to challenge whether they felt Assange’s conduct was disrespectful, discourteous, disturbing or even pushing at the boundaries of what they felt comfortable with.

