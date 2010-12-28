Julian Assange Says One Of His Accusers Took A 'Trophy' Photo Of Him Naked

The other week Julian Assange stormed off the set of an ABC interview after the reporter began asking him detailed questions about the rape charges he faces in Sweden.



Apparently, he has had a change of heart on this front.

In an interview in today’s Australian Assange appears to be quite comfortable speaking about his version of the incidents that led to his rape charges. Quite comfortable.

According to Assange one of the women took a “trophy” picture of him naked in her bed. Full disclosure: the picture has yet to surface, though the fact he uses the word ‘trophy’ to describe it goes some way towards reinforcing the ‘dirtbag’ argument.

He also says that the only reason one of the women went to the police in the first place was to force him to get tested for STD’s but that the case ended up being investigated as an alleged sexual assault.

“The day after this incident, she invited friends around to her flat for a dinner in honour of me,” he said. “Does that sound like someone who was upset by what had happened? And at the dinner were a couple who had offered to have me as their guest. Instead, she insisted I remain with her. I stayed the rest of the week.”

He goes on to describe his second accuser as having showed up at lunch wearing “a revealing pink cashmere sweater” (translation: she was asking for it?) and flirting with him and taking him home. Also this:

Mr Assange regards himself as a victim of radicalism. “Sweden is the Saudi Arabia of feminism,” he said. “I fell into a hornets’ nest of revolutionary feminism.”

Sounds like Assange has decided to try his rape case in the court of public opinion.

Read the full article here >

