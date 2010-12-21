Julian Assange Says He Has Enough Material To Make The Bosses Of A Major Bank Resign

Julian Assange has enough material to make the bosses of a major bank resign, he told a Times of London reporter.



Alexi Mostrous has been following the Assange case closely, and will have a brand new interview with the Wikileaks chief up tomorrow. He teased that bit on Twitter this afternoon.

We still don’t know, for sure, which bank that would be, but still everyone suspects that it is on Bank of America. In 2009, Assange said in an interview that he had a 5GB Bank of America hard drive.

Of course, what Assange thinks is resignation-worthy, and what actually is resignation-worthy may not be the same thing. Following the latest Cablegate dump, Assange has called for the resignation of Hillary Clinton, and possibly Obama, though neither are going to.

Meanwhile, this weekend, Bank of America blocked payments to Wikileaks.

