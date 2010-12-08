Julian Assange Writes Longwinded, Didactic Op-Ed About Media, Democracy And Wikileaks

Photo: espenmoe via flickr

We’re appalled at the reaction of governments to Julian Assange’s pursuit of openness and exposing secrecy, and the trumped up charges against him in Sweden are scandalous.It’s just too bad that Assange himself insists on hitting everyone over the head with overwrought lessons about democracy and media.



To wit: his new op-ed in The Australian. After comparing himself to Rupert Murdoch, he goes on…

WikiLeaks coined a new type of journalism: scientific journalism. We work with other media outlets to bring people the news, but also to prove it is true. Scientific journalism allows you to read a news story, then to click online to see the original document it is based on. That way you can judge for yourself: Is the story true? Did the journalist report it accurately?

Democratic societies need a strong media and WikiLeaks is part of that media. The media helps keep government honest. WikiLeaks has revealed some hard truths about the Iraq and Afghan wars, and broken stories about corporate corruption.

