Julian Assange Has An Online Dating Profile, And It Says He's "87% Slut"

Hey, look at that! Julian Assange has/had an online dating profile at OKCupid.com (via Gawker). He’s listed under the name Harry Harrison, but there’s no mystery really, when looking at the pictures.



And his description is about what you’d expect — arrogant, anti-establishment, etc.

His last time online was December 2006. He describes himself this way:

WARNING: Want a regular, down to earth guy? Keep moving. I am not the droid you’re looking for. Save us both while you still can.

Passionate, and often pig headed activist intellectual seeks siren for love affair, children and occasional criminal conspiracy.

Such a woman should spirited and playful, of high intelligence, though not necessarily formally educated, have spunk, class & inner strength and be able to think strategically about the world and the people she cares about.

I like women from countries that have sustained political turmoil. Western culture seems to forge women that are valueless and inane. OK. Not only women!

Although I am pretty intellectually and physically pugnacious I am very protective of women and children.

What’s he doing with his life?

Directing a consuming, dangerous human rights project which is, as you might expect, male dominated. Variously professionally involved in international journalism/books, documentaries, cryptography, intelligence agencies, civil rights, political activism, white collar crime and the internet. Formal background in neuroscience, mathematics, physics and philosophy.

And the most private thing he’s willing to share?

I have asian teengirl stalkers. Hello.

He also took a series of quizzes on the site. On the slut test, he scores an 87%.

