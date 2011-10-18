Julian Assange Rocks The Human Mic At Occupy London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange got to try his hand at the human mic technique at Occupy London this weekend.



According to the BBC, there were about 3,000 people in attendance on Sunday, and there are about 250 people still camped out there.

Assange’s speech was rough going at first, but he gets the hang of it pretty quickly. His main point:

“What we face today is a systematized destruction of the rule of law.”

Check out the entire thing in the video below:

