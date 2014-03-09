JULIAN ASSANGE: More Leaks To Come

Assange Makes A Statement After Six Months Residing At The Ecuadorian Embassy. Getty/ Peter Macdiarmid.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has spoken at a “virtual conference” in Texas and hinted there could be more leaks to come.

Using Skype from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Assange spoke to an audience of 3,500 attendees at the South By Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, urging people to band together amid the growing concerns of online privacy, surveillance and security.

Assange told the forum “We have to do something about it. All of us have to do something about it.”

The Australia fugitive very directly targeted US president Barack Obama saying despite his powerful political role in society he does not hold the power.

“On paper he has that power, but we all know that this is simply impossible. People would come up with lots of dirt attacking him in some manner… the National Security Agency has dirt on everyone.”

He said: “It’s not the case any more that you can hide from the state, and keep your head down, and hope that by sucking up or by being innocuous you can be spared.

“We are now all involved in this. We are all involved in what we traditionally called the state, whether we like it or not. So we have no choice but to try to manage the behaviour of the state that we have been forced to be part of,” Assange told the conference.

The NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and former Guardian journalist Glenn Greenwald will also appear in similar sessions over the five-day conference.

