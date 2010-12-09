Julian Assange May Have The Files For Every Single Prisoner In Guantanamo

Photo: ap

It’s known that Julian Assange, the Wikileaks chief, has Guantanamo files, however this sounds fairly explosive.Reuters (via The Nation):



WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, jailed in Britain this week, has told media contacts he has a large cache of U.S. government reports about inmates at the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, known as GITMO, the last of four major tranches of U.S. government documents which WikiLeaks had acquired and at some point would make public.

“He’s got the personal files of every prisoner in GITMO,” said one person who was in contact with Assange earlier this year.

Evidently, what’s worrisome to government officials is evidence that GITMO prisoners have been released, despite clear evidence of their posing an ongoing threat.

