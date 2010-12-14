SNL: Julian Assange Threatens To Mess With Free Porn If He's Not Released

Glynnis MacNicol

Julian Assange (Bill Hader) is issuing a list of threats from his jail cell.  If he is not released the following will happen. 

People booking on Orbitz will get the middle seat and the Kosher meal.

Facebook: “You know that one profile picture that makes you look thin? It’s gone!”

Netflix: “Have you see the fourth season of Hanging With Mr. Cooper? You’re about to.”

And if he’s in there for a whole week?  “We start messing with porn sites…the free ones.”

Vid below.

 

