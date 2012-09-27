Julian Assange And Wikileaks labelled 'Enemy Of The State' In US Documents

Photo: Screenshot

Documents obtained under a FOIA request reveal that the U.S. Air Force has deemed Julian Assange and WikiLeaks an “enemy.”The documents stem from an Air Force probe on an intelligence analyst who supposedly expressed support for Assange, and showed up to some of his rallies.



The Australian paper The Sydney Morning Herald and NBC are reporting that a UK-based systems analyst with a Top Secret clearance passed through the probe without any charges. The analyst denies leaking information.

Though the Air Force’s classification is not the same as something coming from the president, or the Pentagon, usage of the “104-D, communicating with enemy” charge in the official paperwork sets a legal precedent.

For some context, others considered an “enemy of the state” include al Qaeda and the Taliban.

