Julian Assange Is Not Australia's Problem: Bob Carr

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is not Australia’s problem, said the country’s foreign minister Bob Carr.

Carr, according to Fairfax Media, told a Senate budget estimates committee Assange’s case “doesn’t affect Australian interests”.

“I’m not going to have resources allocated to it,” he said.

“There’s been enough investment of [department] resources in looking after Mr Assange’s interests. This is an over-servicing of a consular case.”

This comes after prosecutors at the trial of Bradley Manning openly painted Assange as a conspirator in the US Army private’s alleged espionage.

Read more here.

Now read: Bradley Manning Looks Downright Ghostly

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.