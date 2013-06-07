Julian Assange Is Not Australia's Problem: Bob Carr

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is not Australia’s problem, said the country’s foreign minister Bob Carr.
Carr, according to Fairfax Media, told a Senate budget estimates committee Assange’s case “doesn’t affect Australian interests”.
“I’m not going to have resources allocated to it,” he said.
“There’s been enough investment of [department] resources in looking after Mr Assange’s interests. This is an over-servicing of a consular case.”
This comes after prosecutors at the trial of Bradley Manning openly painted Assange as a conspirator in the US Army private’s alleged espionage.
